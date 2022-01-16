New Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid make its first European public appearance

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid is the brand's first electrified sedan, offering a seamless merger between the internal combustion engine and electric motor. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Jan 2022, 05:24 PM
Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid's new powertrain is the combination of a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine and an advanced electric motor.

Bentley Motors has made the first European debut of its new Flying Spur Hybrid in Belgium at the 2022 Autoworld Museum. The vehicle is a significant addition to the Bentley portfolio in Europe where demand for electrified products have been exceptionally rising during 2021.

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid is the brand's first electrified sedan, offering a seamless merger between the internal combustion engine and electric motor.

The new powertrain is the combination of a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine and an advanced electric motor. It delivers a total of 544 PS (536 bhp) and 750 Nm (553 lb.ft) of torque, which is an additional 95 PS in comparison to the Bentayga Hybrid.

(Also read | Bentley sees record sales in 2021 as demand for luxury cars soars)

The new Flying Spur has the capability to cover over 700 km when fully juiced up. The introduction of this vehicle marks an important step in the brand's Beyond100 strategy, under which the carmaker has set a target of becoming a fully end-to-end carbon neutral brand by 2030. This will see the entire Bentley range having an electrified drivetrain option by 2024 and the brand's first BEV in 2025.

At the European debut of the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid, the company's Regional Director of Europe, Balazs Rooz, said, “We are very much looking forward to engaging with Belgian customers and fans of the Bentley brand at Autoworld." He added that the Flying Spur Hybrid will reach the customers in the continent from April onwards. “We are excited to hear the feedback from this first public appearance in Europe," he further said.

Alongside the Flying Spur Hybrid, Bentley also showcased numerous other models at the exhibition. These include over 40 exceptional cars auch as the Flying Spur V8, the Continental GT Speed Convertible and the Bentley Continental GT3-R. The selection of these Bentley models on display showcases the brand's strong product portfolio.

