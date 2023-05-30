How much fuel has been saved by Ola electric scooters so far?

All Ola electric scooters have cumulatively clocked one billion or 100 crore kilometres

 The information was shared on Twitter by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

The milestone came after 18 months of selling the first Ola electric scooter

Aggarwal claimed these scooters have together saved more than two crore litres of petrol

Ola scooters have already found 2,50,000 homes across the country

The company first launched its scooter in the country in August 2021

The first delivery was made in December of the same year

Ola scooter comes in three variants - S1, S1 Pro and S1 Air

S1 Air is the latest and cheapest version
