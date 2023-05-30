How much fuel has been saved by Ola electric scooters so far?

All Ola electric scooters have cumulatively clocked one billion or 100 crore kilometres
The information was shared on Twitter by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
The milestone came after 18 months of selling the first Ola electric scooter
Aggarwal claimed these scooters have together saved more than two crore litres of petrol
Ola scooters have already found 2,50,000 homes across the country
The company first launched its scooter in the country in August 2021
The first delivery was made in December of the same year
Ola scooter comes in three variants - S1, S1 Pro and S1 Air
S1 Air is the latest and cheapest version