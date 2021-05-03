The Kia Carnival which was launched in late February in the United States is already facing a recall as a serious problem has been brought to light. It has been highlighted that the car has damaged fuel rail tube and since this tube lies near the engine there is risk of fire. Keeping in mind the risk, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration issued a recall notice.

According to a report, about 2,744 vehicles have been recalled. However, the manufacturers expect that this issue might be in one per cent of the production, but due to the risk factor, all the vehicles have been recalled. The Carnival which is a seven to eight-seater minivan was unveiled on February 23. It is powered by a 3.5 litre V6 which makes 290 hp and 355.2 Nm of torque. The price of this started at a slab of $32,100 in the US.

The owners of the minivan will be contacted by the South Korean carmaker to bring their vehicles to the dealerships where those will undergo inspection. The minivans with a damaged fuel rail tube will have their multiport injection fuel replaced free of charge. This is the brand’s fourth-generation multi-purpose van (MPV) and was sold as Kia Sedona in many markets globally. It is a spacious model with futuristic interiors. Depending on the market the MPV offers three to four-row seating configuration for interested customers.