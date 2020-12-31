As people gear up to welcome 2021, the Mumbai police on Wednesday announced a slew of restrictions on gatherings and celebrations on the New Year's eve in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press release issued late in the night, the police pointed out that the Maharashtra government has already issued guidelines related to New Year's eve and called for low-key celebrations.

A night curfew is in place, prohibiting gathering of five or more persons between 11 pm and 6 am, it said.

Gatherings in restaurants, bars and pubs will not be allowed post-11 pm, the police said, adding loudspeaker/DJ music beyond permissible decibel limit and fireworks are also prohibited.

Violators of the prohibitory order issued under section 144 of the CrPC would face action under section 188 (disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC and section 51 of the National Disaster Management Act, a police official said.

Citizens can travel, subject to a maximum of four persons per four wheeler. There will be no restriction on visiting friends, relatives and public places, but not in a group of more than 4 persons, the police said.

Large gatherings will not be allowed anywhere in Mumbai in view of Covid-19 and use of face masks and social distancing norm will remain mandatory, they said.

Essential services will continue to operate and activities exempted by the state government will be permitted, the police said.

The police force is fully geared up to ensure a safe environment for citizens for New Year celebrations, the release said.

Heavy deployment of force has been planned for monitoring celebrations and crowd control, it said.

Nakabandis (road blockades) will be set up to regulate traffic and action will be taken for drunken driving, the police warned.

Drones will be used for surveillance and anti-sabotage measures will also be undertaken, the official added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.