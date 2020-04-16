Motor insurance expiring soon? Government extends deadline amid lockdown 2.0

The Union Government has allowed motor and health insurance policy holders to defer payment of their renewal premium falling due during the period of the lockdown that has now been extended till May 3.

The finance ministry in a revised notification has now allowed third party motor insurance premium dues falling during the period of national lockdown between March 25 and May 3, to be paid on or before May 15.

In an earlier notification, this relaxation was allowed for initial lockdown period from March 25 to April 14 where policy holders were asked to pay premium dues till April 21. But since the period of lockdown has been extended, premium dues can be paid after the lockdown ends.

(Also read: Prices crash as cars don't: Why motor insurance costs are coming down globally)

The (delayed) payment will also 'ensure continuity of the statutory motor vehicle third party insurance cover from the date on which the policy falls due for renewal,' department of financial services said in a notification dated April 15.

The government has provided the same deferred payment option to health insurance policy holders too who had to pay renewal premium during the period of the lockdown.

(Also read: This company is offering one month free auto insurance amid lockdown in India)

The changes have been made in view of the prevailing situation in the country due to Covid-19 disease and consequent 19-day extension of national lockdown from April 15 to May 3, 2020.

The latest changes in compliance measures for insurance customers had come after finance ministry allowed similar deferral in performance of statutory duty in respect of direct tax and indirect tax last month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.