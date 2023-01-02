HT Auto
Home Auto News More Than 900 Vehicles Seized In Chennai For Violations On New Year's Eve

More than 900 vehicles seized in Chennai for violations on new year's eve

As many as 932 vehicles were recently seized in Chennai for various violations of road rules and regulations on new year's eve in a major drive against violators in the city. A large number of the vehicles that were seized had owners who were reportedly guilty of drunk driving.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jan 2023, 10:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose. (PTI)
File photo used for representational purpose. (PTI)
File photo used for representational purpose. (PTI)
File photo used for representational purpose.

News agency PTI reported that of the 932 vehicles seized, around 300 had drivers who had had more alcohol than the permissible level. Another 572 vehicles were also seized after these were found to be driving above the permissible speed limit and/or being driven dangerously.

Local police teams had set up vehicle-checking posts at 368 locations on Saturday all across Chennai. A total of 16,000 police personnel and 1,500 Home Guards were deployed for security here on December 31. The objective was to ensure that the checkpoints can act as a deterrent for those who may otherwise be guilty of traffic-related offences. As such, a little over 13,000 vehicles were checked through the intervening night between December 31 and January 1.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2023, 10:11 AM IST
TAGS: Road accident Car crash
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hyundai Motor elevates senior management, Tarun Garg becomes COO
Hyundai Motor elevates senior management, Tarun Garg becomes COO
Delhi Police issues over 1,300 challans for traffic violations on New Year's Eve
Delhi Police issues over 1,300 challans for traffic violations on New Year's Eve
Creta propels Hyundai to highest-ever domestic sales in 2022
Creta propels Hyundai to highest-ever domestic sales in 2022
Over 300 booked for drunk driving on New Year's eve in Delhi
Over 300 booked for drunk driving on New Year's eve in Delhi
Mahindra posts record 61% growth in December
Mahindra posts record 61% growth in December

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city