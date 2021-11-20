Home > Auto > News > Mitsubishi Airtrek electric SUV makes official debut at Auto Guangzhou 2021
Mitsubishi's new all-electric Airtrek SUV. (Mitsubishi Motors)
Mitsubishi Airtrek electric SUV makes official debut at Auto Guangzhou 2021

2 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2021, 10:53 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mitsubishi Airtrek EV comes equipped with a large capacity 70-kilowatt drive battery that gives it a maximum range of approximately 520 kilometres.

Mitsubishi introduced the new all-electric Airtrek at the Auto Guangzhou in China. The automaker shared that the new electric vehicle has been developed based on the concept of an e-cruising SUV and embodies Mitsubishi's typical design identity throughout, starting from the Dynamic Shield front face to the hexagon motif of the tailgate. 

The new Airtrek EV comes equipped with a large capacity 70-kilowatt drive battery that gives it a maximum range of approximately 520 kilometres. The company shared that the installation of a drive battery in the centre of the floor has skillfully distributed the front-rear weight with a low centre of gravity. The motor, inverter and reduction drive has been integrated into a single lightweight, compact unit that has been combined with a driving system. This makes the EV capable of delivering high output and torque, said the automaker though it did not specify the exact numbers.

The interior of the electric vehicle has been kept open and spacious and it features a horizontally-themed instrument panel. The panel offers the user a broad field of vision and makes it easy for the user to position the car. Mitsubishi has also incorporated soft padding to the parts that are exposed to passengers’ touch to make the ride more comfortable. The EV comes with a long wheelbase of about 2830 mm.

Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) said that the brand has named the new electric SUV Airtrek so that customers can enjoy an adventurous ride in it. “We hope the all-new Airtrek will help expand the horizons of customers in China, where environmental initiatives are accelerating with new energy vehicles, especially EVs," he added.

  • First Published Date : 20 Nov 2021, 10:53 AM IST

