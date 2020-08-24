MG Motor India drives in its pre-owned cars unit, ‘MG Reassure’

MG Motor India on Monday launched its certified pre-owned car vertical named ‘MG Reassure’. The company says that MG Reassure aims to provide quick and the best residual value for MG vehicles across its dealerships in India.

Thanks to the new vertical, MG car owners will also be able to sell their cars at MG dealerships without any obligation to exchange them for a new MG vehicle.

The company says that the pre-owned vehicles will pass through 160+ quality checks and MG will conduct all necessary repairs before their resale. As far as evaluation is concerned, MG will undertake a 'methodical evaluation' for the pricing of its used vehicles.

The pre-owned vehicles bought from MG Dealerships will undergo rigorous quality checks and MG says that the customers would also benefit from 3 years and unlimited KM Warranty, 3 Years Roadside Assistance, and 3 free services.

As per the company, MG vehicles already have one of the best resale values in the industry. “Through MG Reassure program, we want to create a platform extending Transparency, Speed, Peace of Mind, and Assurance of the Best Resale Value of MG cars to our customers across India. This program also offers a unique opportunity to other patrons for purchasing quality pre-loved MG cars from our Reassure centers. The initiative will enhance customer retention and empower our patrons to stay within the MG Family while enjoying flexible ownership, " says Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.