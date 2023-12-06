With this move, all the MG cars available in India will become pricier
The price hike is effective from January 2024
This move puts MG in same line as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra and Honda as all of them announced a price hike
Like all these car manufacturers, MG Motor India too will make the increased pricing of its cars effective from January 2024
MG Motor India claims the price hike has become necessary due to rising production and operational costs
MG has not revealed what would be the revised pricing of its cars from next month
MG is also set to announce year-end offers and discounts soon for its cars in India
However, the automaker is yet to reveal the details of the discounts and offers
Expect the car brand to reveal details about the discounts and price hike in a few weeks