MG Motor India announced a price hike for all of its cars

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 06, 2023

With this move, all the MG cars available in India will become pricier

The price hike is effective from January 2024

This move puts MG in same line as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra and Honda as all of them announced a price hike

Like all these car manufacturers, MG Motor India too will make the increased pricing of its cars effective from January 2024

MG Motor India claims the price hike has become necessary due to rising production and operational costs

MG has not revealed what would be the revised pricing of its cars from next month

MG is also set to announce year-end offers and discounts soon for its cars in India

However, the automaker is yet to reveal the details of the discounts and offers

Expect the car brand to reveal details about the discounts and price hike in a few weeks
