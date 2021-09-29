Mercedes-Maybach celebrates centenary with Edition 100 of S-Class, GLS models

Mercedes-Maybach luxury brand has come a long way and it is celebrating its 100th anniversary by introducing special Edition 100 of its S-Class and GLS models. Each of the special edition model will be limited to only 100 units and will be available to be ordered later this year in the US and Germany.

The Edition 100 models come in hand-painted two colour tones - high-tech silver and nautical blue, bearing the brand emblem ion the hallmark radiator grille. The wheels of the special edition GLS and the S-Class feature a new grey finish.

The brand logo along with the ‘Edition 100’ inscription adorn the C-pillar of the S-Class and the D-pillar of the GLS models. Various stowage compartments, hub caps and illuminated panels in the interior also bear the ‘Edition 100’ badging. On the inside, the seats feature a special design of leather in designo crystal white or silver grey pearl.

These special edition models will be offered with a car cover featuring the iconic double M as well as with a fine handmade case made of soft crystal white or black leather in file size. The case can be used to store keys and vehicle papers. With these additions, Mercedes Maybach aims to further enhance the exclusivity of the Edition 100 models.

Apart from aesthetic changes and special additions, the Edition 100 models will not come with any major technical changes. While the GLS model will source power from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, the S-Class will use a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 engine.

That's not all, Mercedes Maybach has teamed up with Robbe & Berking to offer silver champagne flutes with a specially-created engraving. There's also a fountain pen with an 18-carat gold nib, 100 diamonds and a mother-of-pearl cap, created in collaboration with its licensing partner, Maybach Icons of Luxury.