Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Mercedes-Benz teams up with Luminar on self-driving tech

Mercedes-Benz teams up with Luminar on self-driving tech

Automakers from Tesla to GM and Volvo have set their eyes on introducing autonomous vehicles.Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will partner with self-driving sensor maker Luminar Technologies Inc to enable fully automated driving.
By
Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 08:52 PM
Representational image of the Mercedes-Benz EQS cabin.

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will partner with self-driving sensor maker Luminar Technologies Inc to enable fully automated driving on highways for its next-generation vehicles, Luminar's founder said.

Automakers from Tesla to GM and Volvo have set their eyes on introducing autonomous vehicles, although regulatory and technological challenges remain.

Tech firms such as Alphabet's Waymo and Cruise also are developing self-driving taxis or trucks for commercial use such as ride-hailing and delivery services.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: With EQS on the wings, Mercedes-Benz aims to accelerate EV sales in India)

Vehicle autonomy "is really going mainstream with Mercedes," Luminar CEO Austin Russell told Reuters, without disclosing a timeframe for putting the technology in Mercedes' vehicles.

He said the two would develop "true" autonomy capabilities, including improved safety capabilities such as automatic braking.

General Motors Co is working with its majority-owned Cruise self-driving unit to introduce a personal autonomous vehicle by as early as mid-decade, Chief Executive Mary Barra said this month.

"If you want to be able to get to truly autonomous capabilities in a consumer vehicle, and you have to industrialize hardware, software, all of these systems that come into play. That by the way, is completely different than the work that the robo-taxi companies have been working on," Russell said.

(Also Read: Over 1,200 Mercedes S-Class sedans, one EQS recalled over faulty eCall function)

He said it is a challenge to mass produce lidars and make sure they are robust enough to meet stringent requirements from automakers.

"It is a completely different kind of business of going from a science and technology business to automotive corporation."

Lidars, which use laser light pulses to measure the distance between the sensor and the target object, are widely seen as essential to achieving full autonomous driving. But Tesla has shunned the sensor, saying it is expensive and unnecessary.

Volvo Cars and Luminar said earlier this month that they will put a hands-free driving system in an upcoming electric sport utility vehicle.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 08:52 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Luminar self driving autonomous driving
Related Stories
With EQS on the wings, Mercedes-Benz aims to accelerate EV sales in India
16 Jan 2022
Mercedes-Benz to manufacture its own EV powertrains from 2024: Report
15 Jan 2022
Porsche Taycan Turbo S to perform safety car duties in 2022 Formula E racing
19 Jan 2022
BMW surpasses Mercedes to grab its first luxury-car sales title since 2015
13 Jan 2022
2022 BMW X3, rival to Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC, to launch today: What to expect
20 Jan 2022
Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept to debut at Tokyo Auto Salon
14 Jan 2022
Lamborghini to unveil four new models this year, begins preparation for hybrids
15 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS