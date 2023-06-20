Maruti Suzuki has stretched the waiting period for its Dzire sedan up to 18 weeks

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 20, 2023

Current waiting period for Dzire ranges between 5 and 18 weeks, depending on trims

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available in four trim options: LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi Plus

For delivery of Dzire's LXi trim, the customers have to wait 12-16 weeks

VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus buyers have t wait 4 weeks to get delivery of the car

 Check product page

Maruti Suzuki Dzire's ZXi CNG trim will take 5-7 weeks waiting period

The VXi CNG model comes with the longest waiting period, ranging 16-18 weeks

This means buyers of the VXi CNG models may have to wait for more than four months from the day of booking to get delivery

Dzire is available with petrol and petrol-CNG powertrain options

The sedan comes with transmission options of a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT
Read more about Maruti Suzuki Dzire convertible
Click Here