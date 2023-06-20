Current waiting period for Dzire ranges between 5 and 18 weeks, depending on trims
Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available in four trim options: LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi Plus
For delivery of Dzire's LXi trim, the customers have to wait 12-16 weeks
VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus buyers have t wait 4 weeks to get delivery of the car
Maruti Suzuki Dzire's ZXi CNG trim will take 5-7 weeks waiting period
The VXi CNG model comes with the longest waiting period, ranging 16-18 weeks
This means buyers of the VXi CNG models may have to wait for more than four months from the day of booking to get delivery
Dzire is available with petrol and petrol-CNG powertrain options
The sedan comes with transmission options of a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT