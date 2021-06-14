Mercedes-Benz delivers first eCitaro buses to Germany's transportation services

Mercedes-Benz has handed two units of its fully electric eCitaro G urban buses to Germany's public transport service providers, Hamburger Hochbahn AG (HOCHBAHN) and Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein GmbH (VHH) recently. The eCitaro is the first and only electric bus that has been developed and produced in Germany.

The highlight of the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G vehicle is the solid-state batteries. This battery technology has been dubbed a pioneering achievement in automotive construction. Each of these buses has seven battery packs, possessing energy of 441 kWh which is capable of delivering a practical range even under daily taxing conditions. The electric motor of an eCitaro is capable of producing 2 x 485 Nm of torque.

(Also read | Mercedes S-Class 2021 to launch in India on June 17)

These buses are 18.13-metre in length with low floors and four doors. The seating arrangement also has three special use areas for prams and wheelchairs. It also has multiple infotainment systems with monitors the areas in front and rear of it, accompanied by several dual USB sockets for charging. The doors of the driver's cabs are equipped with partition screens that range across the entire door width to prevent infection of the driver.

The company said that both the buses are part of larger orders. Mercedes-Benz will supply 37 eCitaro to Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein GmbH (VHH) of which 20 units have been already delivered and Hamburger Hochbahn AG will receive 34 units of this. The German automaker has also said that these follow-up orders have been made after many of the buses underwent extensive testing related to daily communication in Hamburg.

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz to use green steel in vehicles from 2025. Here's what it means)

The company said each public transportation service has also personalised these electric vehicles to make them stand out from the crowd. It also added that both of the companies have joined hands with Mercedes-Benz to focus on green and innovative technology for mobility.