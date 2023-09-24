If you are planning to bring home a motorcycle, festive season could be best time with plenty of discounts and offers raining
Here are a few key tips to find best deals and offers on motorcycles this festive season
Set your budget first depending on your financial strength and affordability
After setting budget, select type and specific model of the motorcycle you want to buy
Do a thorough research both online and offline to find festive discounts being offered on various motorcycles by OEMs and dealers
Compare all the discounts on offer by OEMs and dealers to zero down on the best deals
Try to bargain with the dealers to make the deals even sweeter with special discounts
Once you have secured the deal, purchase your preferred machine
Following these simple yet useful tips can be helpful for you to get a good deal while buying a motorcycle