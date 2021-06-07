Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will offer the winner of the 42nd MercedesCup tennis tournament the all-electric Mercedes EQS sedan. And, to make sure that people note this, the automaker kept the electric car hovering over the court before the tournament commenced. Coming back after a year, the MercedesCup will be held at Stuttgart’s TC Weissenhof from June 7 to June 13.

The EQS is an all-electric luxury sedan from Mercedes‑EQ with a range of 770 kilometres and with an output of up to 385 kW. Hence, the electric vehicle meets the demands of a progressive sedan in the S-Class segment in terms of powertrain, said the company. The MBUX Hyperscreen is one of the highlights when it comes to the interior of the EV. The large, curved screen spans almost the entire width from left to right. Artificial intelligence (AI) with adaptive software will give the owner the freedom to choose from an array of infotainment and functions. The display and operating concept can also be adjusted to the user preference to make it more personalised and comfortable. The EQS will be an eye-catcher at Stuttgart’s Weissenhof, added the German luxury automaker.

The EQS is an all-electric luxury sedan from Mercedes‑EQ with a range of 770 kilometres and with an output of up to 385 kW. (Daimler)

Member of the board of management of Daimler AG and Mercedes‑Benz AG, responsible for marketing and sales Britta Seeger said that the luxury carmaker was pleased to bring back the tournament. “As the title sponsor of the MercedesCup, we are very pleased that the tournament can take place after the interruption last year," she said. She also added that the MercedesCup is the first stop of the grass-court season and she is excited to see which player will triumph and take home the new electric vehicle.

As far as the Mercedes EQS electric sedan goes, the company has also started its production and it will have two versions that are the Mercedes EQS 450 with 333 hp and the Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC with 523 hp with an all-wheel-drive system.