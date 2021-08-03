Mercedes introduces flexible charging system for its EQ EVs and plug-in hybrids

Mercedes-Benz has introduced new flexible charging system that is compatible with a wallbox, a public charging station and a household socket, all of which otherwise require separate charging cables. The package costs 1225 euros ( ₹1.08 lakh) in Germany. With this, the company aims to make adoption of electric vehicles convenient as it has lined up new all-electric launches as well as plug-in hybrid variants.

The new charging package includes various adapters for household sockets and industrial sockets as well as for public charging points and wallboxes, all of which can be connected to the flexible charging system or the control unit via 'plug and play'. It features an integrated Type 2 connector, allowing the vehicle to be charged at up to 22 kW from any AC source.

The flexible charging system is compatible with all current and future electric vehicle models and plug-in hybrid vehicles from the car maker. The package is compact, portable and comes packed in a case that has sections for all essential accessories. This reduces the possibility of tangling of wires of different charging cables. Additional accessories include a five-metre extension cable, a security lock and a wall-mounted holder, along with all separate adapters.

Further, the flexible charging system automatically identifies the different adapters and adjusts the charging power accordingly. The pack also comes with various safety and protection features. Household charging adapters come with integrated temperature sensors that prevent overheating. The system is also protected according to IP67 in the event of temporary submersion. It is equipped with integrated residual current circuit breakers, is designed for a temperature range of -30 to +50 °C, and almost all components are AECQ-certified.

The overall length of around five metres makes it possible to use it for power sources that cannot be directly accessed by a vehicle. Separate plugs are available according to needs in Switzerland and the UK.