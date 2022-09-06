HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Benz Launches Probe Into Accident That Killed Cyrus Mistry

Mercedes Benz launches probe into accident that killed Cyrus Mistry

Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, was travelling in a Mercedes GLC, when the accident took place. The German carmaker will independently investigate what led to the accident and casualties.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Sep 2022, 13:55 PM
Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, was travelling in this Mercedes GLC car when it hit a divider in Palghar on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Sunday. Mistry and another passenger was killed on the spot. (HT_PRINT)
Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, was travelling in this Mercedes GLC car when it hit a divider in Palghar on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Sunday. Mistry and another passenger was killed on the spot. (HT_PRINT)
Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, was travelling in this Mercedes GLC car when it hit a divider in Palghar on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Sunday. Mistry and another passenger was killed on the spot. (HT_PRINT)
Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, was travelling in this Mercedes GLC car when it hit a divider in Palghar on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Sunday. Mistry and another passenger was killed on the spot.

Mercedes Benz has launched its investigation into the accident involving one of its GLC cars that killed Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, on Sunday. A team from the German auto giant visited the accident spot and has collected the vehicle's data. The carmaker will be decrypted to analyse the cause of the accident and the reason behind the death of Mistry and another occupant. Mistry was travelling in a Mercedes GLC car when it hit a divider in Palghar on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Sunday. Mistry and another passenger, who were in the backseats, were killed on the spot.

Among other things, the Mercedes Benz team will also look into details like the car's tyre pressure and brake fluid level to help understand what led to the accident. Low brake fluid can lead to air building up in the gaps of brake line, which softens it up and makes them spongy. This will prevent the driver to stop the car suddenly to prevent any mishaps.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹58.6 - 64.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.75 kmpl
₹68 - 69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.47 kmpl
₹58.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

“Officials from the Mercedes-Benz company visited and collected the encrypted data from the accident-hit car. The data will be analysed, decrypted and will be shared with police for further investigation," Sanjay Mohite, Inspector General of Police, Konkan range, was quoted by news agency PTI. Initial investigations have confirmed that none of the victims were wearing seat belts and that the car was travelling at a high speed.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Mistry was travelling in a 2017 GLC 220d 4MATIC model, which comes equipped with seven airbags. However, it does not offer front-facing airbags for rear passengers. It comes with a 'pre-safe system' which helps the front seat belts to be electrically pretensioned in emergencies. It helps minimise chance of front row occupants being thrown against the dashboard and windscreen of the car during braking or skidding in an impending accident.

The airbags inside the GLC are essentially Supplementary Restraint System (SRS), which means it will only work in case of emergencies as the primary safety mechanism is seat belt.

According to the post-mortem report, Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole received several injuries and "blunt thorax trauma" in the accident. The medical officers from state-owned JJ Hospital, who conducted the autopsy, said the victims' veins were also ruptured which caused internal bleeding. The doctors also concluded the impact at high speed caused Mistry's death. "The impact on the bodies of both Mistry and Pandole was sudden and forceful because of the speed of the car. It led to multiple injuries and blunt thorax trauma," one of the medical officers said.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the GLC was travelling in excess of 170 kmph when it lost control and hit a divider at high speed. Police says it was a case of over-speeding and an "error of judgement" by the driver.

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2022, 13:55 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Mercedes GLC GLC Cyrus Mistry
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you
Screenshot taken from video posted on Twitter.
Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan
Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Inside Tesla's drive to keep Musk's battery promise
Inside Tesla's drive to keep Musk's battery promise
Tesla records 105% sales growth in the US in August, doubles market share
Tesla records 105% sales growth in the US in August, doubles market share
Brezza to XUV700: 10 SUVs that found more homes than others in August
Brezza to XUV700: 10 SUVs that found more homes than others in August
In pics: Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs
In pics: Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs
Hop Oxo vs Oben Rorr: Which is the better electric ride
Hop Oxo vs Oben Rorr: Which is the better electric ride

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city