Meghalaya to soon get its first-ever EV charging station

Meghalaya will soon join the list of India's EV charging network. The north-eastern state will soon get its first-ever EV charging station. ANI reports that Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has laid the foundation stone for the first-ever Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) in the state at its office complex at Lapalang, Shillong.

Also Read: China may have sold record 1.7 million alternate-energy vehicles this year

The company has said that the EVCS is being developed under the FAME-II scheme. Powergrid plans to develop a total of 11 EVCS in Shillong city. These will include 5 public EVCS and 6 at government establishments. Each EV charging station will have four 15 kW DC-001 chargers and one 100 kW CCS-2/CHAdeMO charger with a dual gun. This will eventually result in a total of 66 EV charging points in Shillong.

The other locations for the EV charging stations will include the Powergrid office complex at Lapalang, MTC warehouse at Demthring, MTC parking lot at Police Bazar and Polo Parking Lot at Polo.

The company has also established its EVCS in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Kochi as well.

Electric vehicle adoption in India is still at a very nascent stage. The rate of EV adoption is growing at a slow but steady pace. Factors such as consumer mindset toward the new energy vehicles, lack of EV charging stations, lack of electric vehicles, high cost of acquisition for the new energy vehicles are hindrances ahead of the growth of the EVs in India.

In the last few years, consumer preferences toward EVs have changed a bit. Ev charging stations too are growing at a slow but steady pace. The number of EVs are increasing across different segments such as two-wheelers, three-wheelers and passenger vehicles. However, the number of EV charging stations are still very low.