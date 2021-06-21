McLaren partners premium sportswear brand for summer collection

McLaren Automotive, the luxury supercar company, together with British premium sportswear brand Castore recently launched a new line of technical clothing called the Summer Capsule collection. The range aims to endure the tenacity of everyday life. Both brands had also collaborated last year to unveil an autumn/winter collection.

The collection has been inspired by the McLaren Automotive supercars. The automaker says that it uses lightweight and superior performance fabric that feels as luxurious to wear as McLaren does to drive. Each piece of the summer collection has been made of high-quality stretchable fabric that provides a full range of motion. Its sharp cuts resemble Mclaren's sports cars and the brand says it is fit for any occasion.

Amid superlight vest, t-shirts, shorts and trousers, the McLaren Performance Jacket is the highlight of the collection as its fabric with its breathable, stretchable and water-resistant qualities claims to provide the user with ultimate comfort and a sleek look. The fabric of this collection has insulating, thermoregulating and UV protecting properties.

The super carmaker said that the Castore Garcia hoodie too has been modified by the McLaren Automotive design team to produce a McLaren Performance Hoody. The elements of the original garment have been tweaked and updated to create a waterproof, windproof, lightweight piece.

One can buy from the collection at Castore stores or from its official website. The British premium sportswear brand will also be producing the team kit for the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team.