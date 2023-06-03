HT Auto
F1 racer Daniel Ricciardo puts his Lantana Purple McLaren for sale

Former McLaren Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo had quite an unceremonious exit from the team and is currently the third or test driver for the Red Bull team. The Aussie, once a common sight on the podium, has seen his racing fortunes dive and memories of his ouster from the McLaren team may still be painful. Whether this has prompted him to get rid of his Lantana Purple McLaren 720S Spider is not known.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2023, 09:34 AM
You may not be able to sit in an F1 car but if you have the big bucks, you can drive home this McLaren that was previously owned by F1 racer Daniel Ricciardo. (Image courtesy: AutoTrader)
What is known is that the McLaren 720S Spider that once graced Ricciardo's garage is now up for sale in the UK. A listing on Autotrader confirms that the said model is up for grabs to anyone interested and that it carries an asking price of 217,450 pounds or approximately 2.23 crore.

Powered by a four-litre twin--turbo V8 petrol motor, this convertible McLaren has been driven 10,860 kilometres and comes with a full service history record. The two-door, two-seat automatic sportscar model additionally comes kitted with plenty of extras like performance plus pack, convenience pack, exterior carbon fibre upgrade pack 1 and interior carbon fibre pack. The other feature highlights include Bower and Wilkins Audio System, front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, Yellow brake calipers with McLaren logo in Silver, electric and heated memory seats, among others.

The McLaren 720S Spider is counted as among the fastest supercars manufactured by the UK brand in recent times and although it has now been replaced by the 750S, it still is quite a capable performer.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2023, 09:34 AM IST
TAGS: Daniel Ricciardo F1 McLaren
