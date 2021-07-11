Mazda launches driving shoes inspired by its motion design philosophy

Japanese automaker Mazda, in collaboration with sportswear company Mizuno, has introduced a new pair of driving shoes that represents its motion design philosophy. The pair of sneakers feature Mazda's Kodo Soul of Motion design, often seen on the brand's vehicles. It features minimal lines and a simple styling approach.

The Mazda x Mizuno driving shoes provides a light and stable vehicle pedal operation. Its round sole makes it easier to step on the accelerator or brake pedal. The round heel part makes it easier to rotate the foot while increasing the contact area with the floor surface, enabling smooth stepping operation. The structured mesh around the Achilles tendon absorbs deformation, and helps in maintaining the fit.

Mizuno says that while most driving shoes have hard and thin soles that make them uncomfortable to use outside the car, the Mazda driving shoes employ Cob technology or pod clusters for cushioning the surface. This tech allows direct feel and feedback from the pedals, while also making the sneakers comfortable for everyday use.

The Mazda driving shoes are now available for pre-order in Japan for ¥39,600 ( ₹63, 314). The company will begin customer deliveries by March 2022. With the new sneakers, Mazda has just ventured into lifestyle items. The company says that it aims to enrich the lives of its customers through lifestyle products and experiences. It is in line with the carmaker's goal to develop a special bond with its customers and to go premium with its cars.

Recently, Ferrari partnered with Puma to launch sneakers influenced by Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The athletic-looking shoes featured an elevated design with ribbons flaunting the name of the luxury carmaker in Ferrari's iconic red, giving it a sharp and sturdy look. The new shoes is a part of Ferrari's new fashion collection which is inspired by the curves on its cars.