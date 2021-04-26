Maserati unveils F Tributo Special Editions for Ghibli, Levante at Auto Shanghai

Maserati has unveiled two new special editions of Ghibli and Levante at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021, celebrating its motorsport history. The F Tributo Special Editions of Ghibli and Levante add unique visual touches to the vehicles that help the models stand out.

F in the F Tributo Special Edition stands for Juan Manuel Fangio, the renowned Argentinian racing driver who has been behind the Maserati wheels, earning its several racing victories. Tributo means paying homage to the brand's victories of the past.

The special edition models come just as the brand celebrates 95 years of its racing history. On April 25, 1926, first Maserati race car wore the iconic Trident and was called Tipo26. Piloted by Alfieri Maserati, it won the 1,500-cc class at the Targa Florio.

Maserati F Tributo Levante

The special models are available in just two colors – Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo. The red colour pays homage to Italian motorsports as well as the company's early 20th-century racing cars that wore the iconic red color. The bright, vibrant blue colour is reminiscent of the brand's historic home in the City of Modena in Italy.

The vehicles also have a hint of yellow used on the brake calipers and wheel accents. The yellow is also partly reminiscent of Modena. The F Tributo Ghibli comes with 21-inch Titano wheels in glossy black while the F Tributo Levante comes with 21-inch black Anteo wheels.

Maserati F Tributo Ghibli

Maserati also gives the special edition pair a unique badging so that it looks distinct. The fenders of the both the vehicles don a black F Tributo badge while body-color tridents adorn the C-pillars.

On the inside, both the vehicles get black full-grain 'Pieno Fiore' leather seats with red and yellow contrast stitching throughout.