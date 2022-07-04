HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki To Ramp Up Production; Make 11,000 Units Of 2022 Brezza In July

Maruti Suzuki to ramp up production; make 11,000 units of 2022 Brezza in July

Maruti Suzuki aims to produce about 180,000 units of vehicles including 11,000 units of the newly launched 2022 Brezza SUV in July.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2022, 02:24 PM
Maruti Suzuki is betting big on the newly launched 2022 Brezza SUV which has been priced from a starting range of ₹7.99 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki is betting big on the newly launched 2022 Brezza SUV which has been priced from a starting range of ₹7.99 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki is betting big on the newly launched 2022 Brezza SUV which has been priced from a starting range of ₹7.99 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki is betting big on the newly launched 2022 Brezza SUV which has been priced from a starting range of ₹7.99 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki India is looking to ramp up its production volume across its three factories in the month of July, taking it to 22-month high, Hindustan Time's sister publication, Livemint reported. The move comes as the company is betting big on the sales of its sport utility vehicles as well as easing of supply chain issues that is helping increase production.

The country's largest automaker aims to produce about 180,000 units of vehicle including 11,000 units of the newly launched 2022 Brezza SUV at its two facilities in Gurgaon and Manesar, as well as at its contract manufacturer Suzuki Motor Gujarat in Ahmedabad, the report mentioned, citing sources. In June, the company manufactured 155,857 units while its sales volumes in May and June were almost flat.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹3.58 - 4.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78 - 5.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also read | Exclusive: Mid-size Maruti SUV to be unveiled third week of July)

The company is betting big on the newly launched 2022 Brezza SUV which can been priced in a range of 7.99 lakh to 13.96 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). With this launch, the automaker aims to woo a younger car-buying audience that has been leaning in favour of sub-compact SUVs in recent times.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

At present, Maruti Suzuki's presence in the SUV market is at sub-optimal levels, the company's executive director, Shashank Srivastava, told Livemint. With the new Brezza on the wings, the automaker hopes SUVs will help it recapture lost market share. At the end of March 2022, the company's market share was 43% as compared to nearly 47% in the year-ago period. “We have only two out of the 47 SUV models in the industry. We need to do better here to get to 50% market share," he said.

Speaking about the new Brezza, Srivastava said that the company is expecting the model to fare well in the market. “This model is the first offering in our upcoming vibrant SUV portfolio", Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, said.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2022, 02:22 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Brezza Brezza
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

2022 Suzuki Katana sports bike launched at ₹13.61 lakh
2022 Suzuki Katana sports bike launched at 13.61 lakh
TVS Ronin leaked online, to challenge KTM 250s and Pulsar 250s
TVS Ronin leaked online, to challenge KTM 250s and Pulsar 250s
Maruti Suzuki to ramp up production; make 11,000 units of 2022 Brezza in July
Maruti Suzuki to ramp up production; make 11,000 units of 2022 Brezza in July
Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV India launch date announced, to rival Kia EV6
Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV India launch date announced, to rival Kia EV6
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands in India: Okinawa maintains lead, Ola slips further
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands in India: Okinawa maintains lead, Ola slips further

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city