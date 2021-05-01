Maruti sales down by 4.4% as it clocks 159,691 units last month

Maruti Suzuki on Saturday announced the total (domestic + export) sales of 159,691 units in April 2021. In comparison to the March 2021 sales, the figures are down by 4.4% as it sold 167,014 units in that period.

Out of all the units sold for last month, Maruti's domestic sales figures stood at 137,151 units (passenger vehicles + light commercial vehicles) while the total exports were recorded at 17,237 units. The remaining units (5,303 units) were sold to other OEMs.

Sales for Maruti's mini passenger vehicles (Alto, S-Presso) stood at 25,041 last month, while the compact passenger vehicles (WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S) collectively accounted for 72,318 unit sales.

Due to the lockdown in April 2020, Maruti Suzuki sold negligible units last year in the corresponding period. For reference, the company's domestic sales (PV+LCV) stood at 133,704 units in 2019 and 164,978 units in 2018. Its total (domestic + export) sales for 2018 stood at 143,245 for 2019 and 172,986 for 2018.

Sales for Maruti's mid-size sedan (Maruti Ciaz) have been continually dwindling. It sold just 1,567 units last month, whereas in the corresponding of 2019 Maruti sold 2,789 units of the car, and 5,116 units were sold in 2018.

Its utility vehicle sales (Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6) stood 25,484 for April 2021. For reference, the company sold 22,035 units in 2019 and 20,804 in the same period of 2018.

The company recorded 8.3% month-on-month growth in PV sales in February this year.