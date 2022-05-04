HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Now Has 500 Driving Schools Across India. Why Is This Significant?

Maruti Suzuki now has 500 driving schools across India. Why is this significant?

Maruti Suzuki aims to train over 2.5 million driving students by 2025 in both handling a vehicle properly and as per law, while also adhering to road etiquette.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 May 2022, 11:17 AM
File photo courtesy Maruti Suzuki.
File photo courtesy Maruti Suzuki.
File photo courtesy Maruti Suzuki.
File photo courtesy Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday informed it has now 500 driving schools across the country with a presence in as many as 242 cities here. First launched in 2005, the Maruti Suzuki Driving School (MSDS) claims to make use of cutting-edge technology to impart the basics of driving to learners while also allowing them to hone established skills.

MSDS centers are set up by Maruti Suzuki in partnership with its dealers. The main highlight of these driving schools are stateof-the-art driving simulators that replicate the Indian driving conditions and facilitate quality training through a hybrid curriculum that includes on-road driving situations. There are also classroom training sessions for students. “The overall driving course is carefully designed with practical and theory courses based on international best driving practices," states the company. “The curated training sessions educate customers on appropriate road behaviour, defensive driving, good samaritan law, traffic rules and regulations and a holistic knowledge overview on basic vehicle maintenance and emergency handling techniques amongst others."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹ 3.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹ 4.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹ 4.65 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹ 4.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Clearly, while the focus is on equipping proper driving techniques, there is a focus on road etiquette on the move as well. “Maruti Suzuki Driving Schools were launched with the core objective of imparting safe driving training and road behaviour among customers to make Indian roads safer," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “The MSDS network has around 1500 certified and qualified expert trainers, who have been imparting safe driving training."

Maruti Suzuki now aims to train over 2.5 million students through its network of MSDS by 2025.

First Published Date: 04 May 2022, 11:17 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Maruti Suzuki Driving School
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Jeep Meridian aims to marry rugged skills with classy looks. Here's how
Jeep Meridian aims to marry rugged skills with classy looks. Here's how
Maruti Suzuki now has 500 driving schools across India. Why is this significant?
Maruti Suzuki now has 500 driving schools across India. Why is this significant?
Hyundai plans to sell 10,000 NFTs for $417 apiece
Hyundai plans to sell 10,000 NFTs for $417 apiece
Hyundai Creta, Venue, Alcazar become costlier in India. Check new prices here
Hyundai Creta, Venue, Alcazar become costlier in India. Check new prices here
Watch: Lamborghini caught red-handed while testing Ferrari SF90 Stradale
Watch: Lamborghini caught red-handed while testing Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city