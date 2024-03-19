Maruti opens first automated test track in Ayodhya. Check details

Maruti Suzuki India has completed the construction of its first automated driving test track (ADTT) at the Driver Training and Testing Institute (DTTI) in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The inauguration of the Ayodhya ADTT was officiated by Dayashankar Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Transport, Uttar Pradesh. The establishment of this facility, inspired by the vision of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was achieved in a record time of 45 days following the signing of the MoA in December 2023, the company stated.

Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki India, emphasised the crucial role of human skill and knowledge of traffic rules in road safety. The implementation of 100 per cent computerised testing before issuing a driving licence ensures that only proficient drivers are granted licences.

Bharti further stated, "Continuing our commitment to road safety, we have also automated DTTIs in Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj, and Varanasi, which will soon be operational." Last year, Maruti Suzuki India inaugurated its 16th ADTT in Delhi, where driving licence applicants are assessed using video analytics technology, ensuring a quick and efficient process with zero human intervention.

The ADTTs evaluate candidates through various tests such as reverse parallel parking, 8-formation, overtaking test, traffic junction test, gradient test for four-wheelers, and a serpentine track test for two-wheelers to assess vehicle-handling and control skills. Additionally, applicants undergo an emergency brake test and ramp test.

The introduction of Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) and standardized testing has significantly impacted the pass rates for driving license applicants. According to the company, the pass percentage under the manual testing method was 84 per cent in 2018, but with the implementation of ADTTs, it dropped to just 34 per cent. However, this change has led to a positive trend, with pass rates gradually improving to 64 per cent.

This data indicates that applicants are now better prepared for their driving tests, ensuring that only those with the necessary skills to handle a vehicle are granted a driving license. The use of ADTTs has not only raised the standards for obtaining a license but has also contributed to increased road safety by ensuring that drivers are proficient in their skills before hitting the road, Maruti Suzuki believes.

Maruti Suzuki India has been actively promoting road safety for over two decades, focusing on the five pillars of road safety: engineering, education, evaluation, enforcement, and emergency care.

