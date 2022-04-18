HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022: Paddle-shifters and four other key highlights 

  • Ertiga 2022 gets several exterior styling updates but the changes on the inside and under the hood are aplenty as well.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 10:17 AM
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 has been launched in India with a slew of updates and a starting price of 8.35 lakh, going up to 12.79 lakh (ex showroom). The factory-fitted CNG kit has also been taken out in two variants - VXi and ZXi, while overall, there are four broad variants to choose from. Launched first in 2012, the Ertiga has been a prolific hit in the Indian market with over seven lakh units sold. The latest Ertiga then is looking at raking up higher numbers still and has a number of highlights to possibly woo prospective buyers with. Here's taking a look at five of these.

1

Ertiga gets new engine, transmission and paddle shifters

The 2022 Eritga gets the next-generation K-series 1.5L petrol engine which offers around 103 hp and has 136.8 Nm of torque on offer. While there is the trusty five-speed manual transmission unit, the 4-speed torque-converter makes way for a more capable six-speed AT. Additionally, there are also paddle shifters on the Ertiga for the first time ever for added convenience.

2

Updated feature list on new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The latest Ertiga gets a number of updates in the cabin which is now compete with a new Metallic Teak Wooden finish (faux wood) on the dashboard. There are dual-tone fabric seats but the biggest change is the updated seven-inch main display screen which now is equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Suzuki Connect makes its debut on this particular model which means there are over three dozen connect car features available to the owner.

3

Ertiga continues to prioritize space

The 2022 Ertiga is the same in terms of dimensions as the previous-gen model. But while the MPV has always scored high on the measure of space, there is more convenience on offer now. The second-row seats, for instance, has a one-touch tumble and slide function for quicker access to the third-row space. Then there are clever storage spaces all around the car, including under the bed of the cargo area.

4

Ertiga mileage

The new Ertiga offers over 20 kms per litre of fuel efficiency, depending on the transmission option selected. If opting for the CNG variant, expect a mileage of 26.11 kms per kilo of the fuel.

5

Ertiga safety highlights

The Ertiga continues to be built on the company's Heartect platform which promises a robust body shell. Additionally, it also comes with multiple airbags including side airbags for front passengers, ABS with EBD and Hill-Hold technology, among others.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 10:16 AM IST
