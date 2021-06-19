Maruti Suzuki recently announced the reduction in the prices of the ambulance version of its Eeco van. The company announced it through a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The new prices are in accordance with the revised GST that has come down from 28% to 12%.

The revised cost of Maruti Eeco Ambulance stands at ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This reduction in GST rates will be valid till September 30, 2021.

Maruti Suzuki in the regulatory filing said that the cost as per the revised GST rates released by the Ministry of Finance the cost of the Eeco Ambulance will come down by ₹88,000. “Accordingly, there will be a reduction in the ex-showroom price of Eeco ambulance, and the revised price applicable in Delhi will be ₹6,16,875," MSI said in a regulatory filing," said the automaker. It also added that this change is applicable for vehicles invoiced by the company to dealers as well as vehicles invoiced by dealerships to customers effectively from June 14, 2021.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ambulance has a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine. This unit can generate a power of 72 bhp and 98 Nm of peak torque and it gets a five-speed manual gearbox.