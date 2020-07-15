Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced a recall for over 1.34 lakh units of WagonR and Baleno manufactured between January 8 and November 4 of 2019. This is one of the biggest recalls from the company in recent times and is to investigate a possible fault in the fuel pump of the vehicles.

Maruti said it is voluntarily recalling WagonR 1.0-litre and petrol model of Baleno manufactured between the dates previously mentioned and will check a possible issue with the fuel pump. If found faulty, the part will be replaced free of cost.

Owners of these vehicles will be contacted by authorised dealers of Maruti over the course of coming times.

Owners can also themselves check if their vehicles need to be brought in for the check by visiting Maruti website - for WagonR, and Nexa website for Baleno. Here, the chasis number of the said vehicle - should begin with MA3 or MBH, followed by a 14-digit alpha-numeric digits - will have to be entered. The chasis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and can also be found in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

Previously, Maruti had recalled 63,492 units of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 petrol smart hybrids to check a possible fault in the for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU) of these vehicles. The December of 2019 recall were undertaken globally because of the potential safety defect.

Recalls are considered proactive measures from auto manufacturers to check and fix potential vehicles which have already been sold and are out on roads. Globally, several major automotive companies have issued recall orders in recent months to check possible faults of varying nature and with different impact potentials. These recalls almost always involve the faulty part(s) being replaced or repaired with no cost to the owner.