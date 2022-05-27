HT Auto
Home Auto News Man Pours Syrup In Fuel Tank Of Couple's Car Post Argument, Now Faces Jail Time

Man pours syrup in fuel tank of couple's car post argument, now faces jail time

Did you know that damaging private property of any kind and in any way can invite the might of law upon you? Yes, even if one does it with maple syrup.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2022, 11:14 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

What is the meanest thing you have ever done after an argument? Ever bought a bottle of maple syrup and poured it into the fuel tank of the car belonging to the person you argued with? No? Well, meet 42-year-old Jeremy Fischer who allegedly did just that after he got into a heated exchange with a couple in the American state of Michigan.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹10Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.93Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.58Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

According to a report in local news outlet MLive, Fischer reportedly got into an argument with a couple in a parking lot of a business establishment. The reason for the argument is not known but it is believed that Fischer later returned with a bottle of maple syrup and poured the contents into the fuel tank of the vehicle belonging to the couple.

No one was around when the supposes incident occurred but when the couple eventually got into their vehicle and drove out, the car just randomly stopped after a short distance, refusing to go further. Because the couple suspected that their previous argument with Fischer may have something to do with the vehicle malfunctioning, the local cops were called in. Upon closer inspection, a gooey substance with the smell of maple syrup was found when the fuel cap was removed. The suspicion was confirmed when the vehicle was towed to a mechanic.

It is reported that the maple syrup was found to have settled at the bottom of the fuel tank and had clogged the fuel pump. It cost around $1,000 to repair the damages. The price Fischer has to now pay is even more severe.

The accused has been given a $25,000 bond and could potentially face a jail time of up to five years as per local laws that pertain to ‘malicious destruction of personal property.’

Clearly then, this mischief may have had a sweet flavour but the ending was anything but. Damaging private property of any kind and in any way may bring the might of law upon you and so, it's best to keep tempers in check during and after any arguments.

First Published Date: 27 May 2022, 11:14 AM IST
TAGS: car accident road accident car crash
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX: Road Test Review
2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX: Road Test Review
2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX first ride review: Spirited adventurer with sporty heart
2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX first ride review: Spirited adventurer with sporty heart
Man pours syrup in fuel tank of couple's car post argument, now faces jail time
Man pours syrup in fuel tank of couple's car post argument, now faces jail time
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
Carens vs Alcazar vs Safari: How much boot-space does your 3-row car offer?
Carens vs Alcazar vs Safari: How much boot-space does your 3-row car offer?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city