Man pours syrup in fuel tank of couple's car post argument, now faces jail time

Did you know that damaging private property of any kind and in any way can invite the might of law upon you? Yes, even if one does it with maple syrup.

What is the meanest thing you have ever done after an argument? Ever bought a bottle of maple syrup and poured it into the fuel tank of the car belonging to the person you argued with? No? Well, meet 42-year-old Jeremy Fischer who allegedly did just that after he got into a heated exchange with a couple in the American state of Michigan.

According to a report in local news outlet MLive, Fischer reportedly got into an argument with a couple in a parking lot of a business establishment. The reason for the argument is not known but it is believed that Fischer later returned with a bottle of maple syrup and poured the contents into the fuel tank of the vehicle belonging to the couple.

No one was around when the supposes incident occurred but when the couple eventually got into their vehicle and drove out, the car just randomly stopped after a short distance, refusing to go further. Because the couple suspected that their previous argument with Fischer may have something to do with the vehicle malfunctioning, the local cops were called in. Upon closer inspection, a gooey substance with the smell of maple syrup was found when the fuel cap was removed. The suspicion was confirmed when the vehicle was towed to a mechanic.

It is reported that the maple syrup was found to have settled at the bottom of the fuel tank and had clogged the fuel pump. It cost around $1,000 to repair the damages. The price Fischer has to now pay is even more severe.

The accused has been given a $25,000 bond and could potentially face a jail time of up to five years as per local laws that pertain to ‘malicious destruction of personal property.’

Clearly then, this mischief may have had a sweet flavour but the ending was anything but. Damaging private property of any kind and in any way may bring the might of law upon you and so, it's best to keep tempers in check during and after any arguments.

