It's not every day that someone wins a lottery and get a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX FQ-320 as a prize? But for the winner, his luck ran out too soon. Recently in the UK a man won a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX FQ-320 and crashed it the next day.

The accident took place in Pontypridd, Australia and as per South Wales Police, the driver and a passenger got minor injuries. The car’s winner Adam Griffiths, faced some serious trolling after he posted about the accident on his Facebook page and deleted it afterwards from the platform.

The winner of the car received some serious trolling after he posted about the accident on his Facebook page. (Picture credit: Hotcars)

The front, as well as the rear end of the car, bore the impact of the crash. The hood was bent upwards and the engine as well the suspension components were also badly damaged. It is being said that the car went out of the driver’s control which resulted in the crash. It was given away by Dream Car Giveaways and the c had about 70,000 miles on the clock and full-service history. It is one of Japan’s best-performing cars whose price soared over the past 18 months. Dream Car Giveaways is a famous UK competition company and it usually deals in luxury automobiles like Audi, Porsche and BMWs.

The Lancer Evolution or best known as Evo was a sports sedan that was manufactured by Mitsubishi Motors from 1992 to 2015. Its design was based on the original Mitsubishi Lancer with many sporty features which set it apart. It also had a limited Tommi Mäkinen Edition in the year 2000. This was created to celebrate the Finnish racer’s fourth consecutive win in the Drivers' Championship in the 1999 World Rally Championship. It also featured in the famous 2002 film 2 Fast 2 Furious where Paul Walker drove the House of Kolor Lime Green Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII.