Indian auto manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra has launched its Oxygen on Wheels (O2W) initiative in Chennai from today. Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter today to confirm that the initiative is now live in as many as eight cities in India.

Mahindra’s Oxygen on Wheels is an initiative to provide logistics support that enables oxygen cylinders to reach hospitals and medical facilities. The initiative was first launched in Maharashtra at a time when the country was facing acute shortage of oxygen amid rising cases of Covid-19.

Anand Mahindra wrote, "We add our 8th city for delivering oxygen cylinders to hospitals and medical centres. We keep adding more locations as we fight the second wave together."

Last week, Mahindra's Oxygen on Wheels was launched in Hyderabad, the first city in the southern part of the country where the initiative has gone live. Mahindra has said that it is planning to expand its operations to other cities in the coming days.

Mahindra has converted hundreds of its Bolero pickup truck which now play the part of a delivery van of oxygen cylinders. According to Mahindra, the company has so far delivered more than 23,000 oxygen cylinders to hospitals or other medical facilities since the initiative kicked off.