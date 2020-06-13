Mahindra & Mahindra has pledged its support to the frontline Covid-19 warriors and essential service providers, who are providing support during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, by offering customised vehicle ownership scheme.

As an industry first, the company has rolled out its offers to an entire range of essential service providers that includes journalists, media professionals, railway and airline staff besides doctors, nurses, paramedics, government officials and police forces.

Mahindra has been one of the leading carmakers to offer help during the early days of lockdown by providing low-cost ventilators, face masks for health workers, launching free emergency cab services among other several initiatives.

Veejay Nakra, CEO of the Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra said, "Just like anywhere else in the world, India's frontline and essential service providers are doing commendable work in their respective fields and working tirelessly to keep us safe during these challenging times. We would like to thank them in our own way by offering these customised finance schemes that will ease the process of owning a Mahindra vehicle."

(Also read: Mahindra announces four-step 'Own-Online' platform for car-buying needs)

Nakra further added, "We are happy to extend special offers to an entire gamut of frontline caretakers and essential service providers such as healthcare, pharma staff, policemen, media, government employees and medicine, vegetable, milk suppliers."

(Also read: Setback for Mahindra as Fiat Chrysler wins case over 'Jeep Wrangler copy' Roxor)

The total benefits for Covid caretakers go upto ₹66,500. Mahindra is empowering the Covid caretakers by working with various financial institutions to offer host of finance schemes. Among these are options to pay first instalments next year, a moratorium on payment for 90 days, upto 8 years of financing, exchange of BS 4 pickup trucks with BS 6 pickups at lesser rates and 50% processing fee waiver for doctors.