Mahindra announces four-step 'Own-Online' platform for car-buying needs

Mahindra and Mahindra on Friday announced the launch of its online platform for the sale of its passenger vehicles in the country using digital means for start-to-finish processes.

Mahindra has stated that its entire product portfolio is now available on the 'Own-Online' platform where prospective buyers can experience online vehicle ownership solutions. The platform is available 24X7 and allows customers to explore Mahindra vehicles, personalize them, get instant exchange quotes, choose from multiple finance and insurance options and opt for contactless delivery at preferred location after making payment.

The company informs that the entire process is completed in just four steps and would add to the convenience of buyers who choose to drive a Mahindra car. "It is easy and convenient 4-step journey (that) allows the customer to own a Mahindra vehicle in less time than it takes to get a pizza delivered," said Veejay Nakra, CEO - Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra. "“With our pre and post purchase online solutions already in place, reimagining the car purchase experience was a logical next step for us. In the recent times, online has been a preferred purchase channel across categories and going forward, the online purchase of vehicles is set to gain more traction."

The digital platform seeks to simplify the car-buying process and also claims to offer absolute transparency. It would provide on-road or transaction price offered by dealers, including break-down of all components such as registration, road taxes, insurance etc. as well as benefits like discounts and offers.

Mahindra has informed that its pan-India network of over 270 dealers and 900 touchpoints have been integrated to the online platform. Dealerships have upgraded their procedures & processes and are trained to minimize physical contact.

Mahindra offers a number of cars in the Indian market with some like Scorpio, XUV300, XUV500 and Thar finding favour among many buyers. It is also fast emerging as a strong player in the electric mobility space.