SUVs, led by Thar, power Mahindra sales in March

Mahindra on Thursday announced that it has sold a total of 40,403 units in March as compared to 6,679 units in March of 2020 when sales were disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the domestic market, the automaker sold 16,700 passenger vehicles last month as compared to having dispatched only 3,383 units in the year-ago period. The number of commercial vehicles sold in the domestic market last month stood at 21,577 as compared to just 2,742 units in March 2020, marking a rebound in demand.

The company's exports stood at 2,126 units last month as compared to 554 units of overseas dispatches in March of 2020.

The home-grown car maker also said that it has a strong pipeline of bookings across its SUV range of Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, all-new Thar and the Bolero pick up. "At Mahindra we are witnessing very good momentum in demand," said the company's Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra.

He added that the volumes for Bolero in March have been the highest in this financial year and that the company has been able to ramp up production despite supply constraints during the month. "We expect supply challenges to remain for the next two to three months and then ease out gradually," Nakra noted.

Recently, the company's board gave a green signal to the consolidation of its electric arm with itself as electric vehicles and tighter emission rules come into lime light. With this move, the company plans to provide requisite resources and direction to the electric vehicles business.

The consolidation would categorise EV operations into two focused verticals - last-mile mobility (LMM) and electric vehicle tech centre. "Simplifying the structure will drive improvements through innovation, execution excellence, efficiencies and economies of scale," the company said. "Additionally, it will unlock shareholder value," it added.