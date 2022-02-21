HT Auto
Home News Mahindra Electric partners CSC to boost EV adoption in rural India

Mahindra Electric partners CSC to boost EV adoption in rural India

Mahindra Electric Mobility together with Common Service Centres will promote the adoption of electric vehicles in rural India.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2022, 11:46 AM
Mahindra Treo. (Mahindra Electric)
Mahindra Treo. (Mahindra Electric)

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd (MEML) has collaborated with a government organisation called Common Service Centres (CSC) in order to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in rural India. This association will offer a range of electric vehicles like the Treo and Alfa to customers in the rural market.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

To begin this process, the CSC will appoint Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) who will help in facilitating a smoother operation. They will form the connection between the customers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The team will also help in spreading the awareness of the government initiatives in the villages.

(Also read | Mahindra readying three electric SUVs: What we know so far)

Mahindra Electric conveyed currently, there are more than 4.7 lakh VLEs across India while the number of CSCs is about 4.5 lakh. The rural e-mobility programme kickstarted last year by CSC to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and EV charging infrastructure.

The Chief Executive Officer of MEML Suman Mishra shared opportunities as such will help in providing employment in this section as well. “This tie-up will help us to penetrate rural markets and propagate the use of electric vehicles, thereby helping India achieve its EV mission quicker," Mishra added. The earning ability with the company's three-wheelers is quite high while the maintenance is the lowest when compared to conventional fuel vehicles and the benefit to the environment is significant, she added.

(Also read | Mahindra announces nation-wide service camp for Thar, XUV700, other car models)

Last month, the company launched its electric three-wheeler Treo in Maharashtra for a price of 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). It is based on the NEMO Mobility platform that helps to remotely monitor vehicle range, geo-fence, track speed and location. It is powered by an advanced lithium-ion battery pack that is IP65-rated and can generate power of 8 kW and the highest torque of 42 Nm. It offers the user with Direct Drive transmission and is gearless, clutch-less and vibration-free.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

 

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2022, 11:46 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Electric Mobility MEML EVs EV Electric mobility Electric vehicles Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Ford tests sounds of bicycle bells, footsteps as smart driver alert
Ford tests sounds of bicycle bells, footsteps as smart driver alert
Audi trademarks RSQ6 badge, indicates an upcoming compact electric crossover
Audi trademarks RSQ6 badge, indicates an upcoming compact electric crossover
Mahindra Electric partners CSC to boost EV adoption in rural India
Mahindra Electric partners CSC to boost EV adoption in rural India
This Tata Nano, modified as helicopter, is ₹2-lakh ride on rent for weddings
This Tata Nano, modified as helicopter, is 2-lakh ride on rent for weddings
Watch: Dodge Hellcat catches fire while trying to perform burnout
Watch: Dodge Hellcat catches fire while trying to perform burnout

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city