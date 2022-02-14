Mahindra announces nation-wide service camp for Thar, XUV700, other car models

HT Auto
The service camp is open for all Mahindra cars in the Indian market and there are several discount options available as well.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 02:26 PM
The new Thar (left) and XUV700 have been runaway hit models from Mahindra camp in recent times.
Mahindra & Mahindra is currently organizing a nation-wide service camp for its range of passenger vehicle (PV) models in the country, including the latest Thar and XUV700. The camp is being organized at all Mahindra dealerships till February 19.

In a press statement, Mahindra informed that there are 75 checkpoints that are being covered in the service camp for the PVs and that these are free of cost.

In case of any repair, customers can also avail a five per cent discount on spare parts and on accessories, and 10 per cent off on labour cost. Customers can also avail a 15 per cent discount on Road-Side Assistance (RSA).

The statement further elaborates that all the centers are equipped to carry out QWIK service, where periodic maintenance service and/or minor repair will be done in 90 mins.

Mahindra has been on a product offensive in recent times but is also looking to further consolidate its post-sales service network. While some of its models like the Thar and XUV700 are in hot demand - some variants of both models have a waiting period running into several months, the company also has an eye peeled on the EV movement.

In the ongoing months, several of Mahindra PV models are available on discount as well. (Check details here)

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 02:26 PM IST
