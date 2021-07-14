Maharashtra revises EV policy: Who said what

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday had announced a revised EV policy which aims to further acclerate the adoption of battery-powered vehicles in the state. The policy worth ₹930 crore seeks to electrify 10% of the new vehicle fleet by 2025. Maharashtra is the latest among several states to underline a determined thrust towards making EVs more accessible and more affordable.

On expected lines then, the EV industry in the country welcomed the announcement and mostly agreed that it would be a shot in the arm for such vehicles in the times to come.

Here is how the industry reacted to the revised EV policy from Maharashtra government:

"The announcement by the Maharashtra government is not only encouraging for the EV industry but also solidifies India's vision of becoming a global EV hub. These much-awaited measures offer to bridge the chasm between awareness and consumer sentiment towards e-mobility. We hold steadfast optimism towards states announcing a revised policy with a special focus on demand creation."

-- Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV)

"The Maharashtra government's new EV Policy is extremely comprehensive and has taken into account the entire EV ecosystem. The incentives offered for both the demand and supply side will accelerate the adoption and the manufacturing of EVs in the country. In addition to demand incentives, the policy also incentivizes buy-back, and vehicle scrappage. Early bird incentive is a great mechanism to jump start things, as well as to drive festive sales."

-- Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder, Ather Energy

"The EV policy announced by the Maharashtra Govt will be a great enabler of clean and green mobility. This will not only boost the growth of electric vehicles but will also provide employment at various levels and give impetus to the setting up of charging infrastructure."

-- Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD and Group CEO, Greaves Cotton and Director, Ampere Vehicles

"We commend Maharashtra Government for announcing multiple measures to encourage electric vehicle adoption. The revised policy’s focal point of bringing ease to consumers and manufacturers is much appreciated. There is a strong emphasis on establishing a robust charging infrastructure in the state, which is much needed to reduce range anxiety and increase EV penetration in the state."

--Nakul Kukar, Founder and CEO, Cell Propulsion

"This radical step taken by the Maharashtra Government to subsidize electric vehicles will provide the much-required stimulus. The support for setting up a charging infrastructure... will lead to faster adoption of electric vehicles. Maharashtra being one of the primary markets for (us), we promise to introduce more products and dealerships in the state soon."

--Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility