HT Auto
Home Auto News Lucid Air Sapphire Claims To Be ‘the World's First Luxury Electric Super Sedan’

Lucid Air Sapphire claims to be ‘The World's First Luxury Electric Super Sedan’

Lucid Air Sapphire promises the same amount of luxury as the standard Lucid Air but with added performance. It is a direct rival to the Tesla Model S Plaid.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 17:20 PM
Lucid Air Sapphire is the high performance version of the Lucid Air which is a luxury electric sedan. 
Lucid Air Sapphire is the high performance version of the Lucid Air which is a luxury electric sedan. 
Lucid Air Sapphire is the high performance version of the Lucid Air which is a luxury electric sedan. 
Lucid Air Sapphire is the high performance version of the Lucid Air which is a luxury electric sedan. 

After launching the Lucid Air, Lucid Group has showcased the Lucid Air Sapphire where Sapphire is their new high-performance brand. The manufacturer claims that the Air Sapphire is the world's first fully electric luxury super-sports sedan. It seems like Lucid will also launch more high-performance products under the Sapphire brand. Several other manufacturers also have their performance brands such as BMW has M, Mercedes-Benz has AMG and Audi has RS.

The Air Sapphire will come with a three-electric motor setup. Two of them will be positioned on the rear axle while a single motor will power the front axle. The motors have been developed and manufactured by Lucid only. The total power output of the Air Sapphire is rated at around 1,200 hp which makes it the most powerful sedan in the world. When compared, the standard Lucid Air produces 1,050 hp.

Lucid Air Sapphire will do 100 kmph in under 2 seconds. 
Lucid Air Sapphire will do 100 kmph in under 2 seconds. 
Lucid Air Sapphire will do 100 kmph in under 2 seconds. 
Lucid Air Sapphire will do 100 kmph in under 2 seconds. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Despite producing, 150 hp more, there have been no compromises in terms of rear legroom, a voluminous trunk and frunk and driving efficiency. The battery pack has been upgraded with a higher power and more precise thermal logic. The rear electric motors get new heat exchanger technology and the flow of coolant has also been increased.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Lucid claims that the Air Sapphire can hit 100 kmph in less than 2 seconds, 160 kmph in less than 4 seconds and will do a standing quarter mile in under 9 seconds. Lucid says that these figures are achievable without the extra cost of equipment upgrades or pre-conditioning routines. These figures are quite close to the Tesla Model S Plaid which is now a direct rival to the Air Sapphire.

With such acceleration, the Air Sapphire does come with additional braking power. It gets carbon ceramic disc brakes that come as standard which reduces brake fade. The front and rear springs have also been stiffened in the favour of handling. The ABS, traction control, stability control and the electronic steering wheel have also been recalibrated.

 

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 17:20 PM IST
TAGS: Lucid Lucid Air Lucid Air Sapphire Air Sapphire
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased five electric SUVs designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The SUVs will be sold under two brands XUV and BE.
Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

India's EV market to hit annual sales of 17 million units by 2030, says report
India's EV market to hit annual sales of 17 million units by 2030, says report
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo to sports new look at Gamescom
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo to sports new look at Gamescom
Electric car battery bottlenecks have a way of being worked out
Electric car battery bottlenecks have a way of being worked out
In pics: Lucid Air Sapphire, a direct rival to Tesla Model S Plaid
In pics: Lucid Air Sapphire, a direct rival to Tesla Model S Plaid
Lucid Air Sapphire claims to be ‘The World's First Luxury Electric Super Sedan’
Lucid Air Sapphire claims to be ‘The World's First Luxury Electric Super Sedan’

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city