Lost your way? How to deal with a roadside emergency

If you are planning to offroad for some adventure, you should be prepared to tackle any unforeseen situation.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 15:36 PM
Keeping an emergency kit in your car is always advisable.
An emergency does not distinguish between place and person thus, it becomes of utmost importance to be ready for such situations. If you are an adventure enthusiast and planning to go off-road in your car, you should be prepared for an unforeseen situation, say losing your way in the middle of nowhere. Such an incident can happen anytime, anywhere, with anyone. It is always advisable to be prepared for such a situation.

Here are few tips to follow.

Keep checking the fuel level

One has to keep a check on the fuel level of the car. It is advised by emergency preparedness experts one needs to keep the fuel level at least halfway full. In case of an emergency where you lose the way, it is better to keep enough fuel in the tank to run some extra miles to search for the road.

(Also read | How to check and replace the air filter in your cap: A step-by-step guide )

Carry enough cash

In a situation like this, one should always carry cash. According to the disaster relief organisation SBP, cash is the most important thing during an emergency as it is readily accepted at fuel stations as well as eateries. A card may not be a convenient thing to use in a situation like this.

Build an emergency kit

It is essential that a vehicle owner always keeps an emergency kit which should consist of a first aid kit, jumper cables, spare tyre, floor jacks, tow cables, traction devices, emergency navigation gear or map, compass, flashlight and batteries, reflective emergency triangles, multi-tool device and a shovel. The owner of the car should also review this kit every three to four months to check if anything has been damaged or gone missing.

Keep an escape tool handy

Incidents such as one getting stuck inside the car or a vehicle getting into a water body by accident are not new. Thus, one should always have an automotive escape tool that will help the person to set himself or herself free from such mishaps. The best place to keep this type of tool is in the centre console or glove compartment for easy access. The owner should also inform all possible drivers of the vehicle along with the passengers about the location of this tool, just in case.

(Also read | How to use Google Street View for navigation)

Travel with the phone charger

Almost everyone owns a smartphone nowadays, and hence carrying a charger or a battery backup is essential. However, in case of an emergency, it is advised that one can keep a satellite phone. One can also write down important contact numbers in a list to get easy access in case the phone is damaged or not charged. One should also store essential documents in a cloud service for easy access in the future.

Keep a tab on the weather

Though India mostly has a hot and humid climate most of the months of the year, it is advisable to check the weather, especially in monsoons, before travelling long distances. Also, you should keep a change of clothes, drinking water, nonperishable foods and blankets in the emergency kit.

 

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 15:36 PM IST
TAGS: Road accidents
