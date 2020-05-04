India has entered the third phase of the ongoing lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. From Monday (May 4) new guidelines have been implemented all across the country on movements.

Red Zones remain the most restricted area during the lockdown 3.0 phase. However, the government has eased vehicular movement in the region to some extent. Unlike previous two phases, people are allowed to take out their cars and two-wheelers in this phase. But there are several conditions one needs to take care of before stepping out.

What is allowed, what is not

The government has allowed private vehicles on road during the lockdown to ferry commuters to offices. However, ban on commercial vehicles like autorickshaws, e-richshaws, app-based cabs will continue in the Red Zone. Cabs ferrying employees in essential sectors will be allowed.

For four-wheelers, the number of passengers allowed has been raised to three from two earlier. Now a driver can carry a maximum of two more occupants in a car during the lockdown 3.0.

For two-wheelers, only the rider will be allowed to ply. No pillion will be allowed.

No vehicle movement will be allowed for those living in containment zones.

Who can take out vehicles

Relaxation in vehicular movements does not mean anybody can take their cars out for a ride. In certain Red Zones, some of the governments have allowed to open offices. Hence, people commuting to those offices will be able to take their vehicles out, keeping in mind the guidelines. However, necessary passes will be required for any kind of travel in the red zones.

(Also read: All you need to know about driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0)

Timing for vehicular movement

Several Red Zones will have Section 144 imposed between 7 pm and 7 am, which means no vehicular movement will be allowed during this period. So any one venturing out in these areas need to be careful of this before returning to base. The only vehicles to be allowed during this period will be of healthcare workers.

Penalty for violating lockdown rules

Any one found violating the lockdown rules and the National Directives for Covid-19 Management will face prosecution. They will be charged according to the Disaster Management Act 2005 as well as certain sections of the IPC.