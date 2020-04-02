Limited registration of BS 4 vehicles to be allowed after lockdown ends: Centre

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has advised NIC to facilitate states and union territories in limited registration of BS 4 vehicles all over the country except in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) in compliance with Supreme Court directions last month.

A ministry release said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court has allowed limited and conditional sale and registration of not more than 10 per cent pending BS 4 stock (as conveyed to the apex court) with vehicle dealers within 10 days of lifting of the lockdown in a city.

The apex court has, however, maintained the stay on sale and registration of such vehicles in Delhi NCR.

The release said that according to Supreme Court orders of October 2018, no BS 4 vehicle should be sold or registered from April 1.

"Registration of only BS 6 vehicles is permitted from today throughout India," the release said.

It said that the ministry, in its advisory, which is also marked to all states and UTs, has stressed on meticulous compliance of the orders of the Supreme Court.

Bharat Stage (BS) emission norms are standards instituted by the government to regulate air pollutants from motor vehicles. The BS 4 norms have been enforced across the country since April 2017.

India has decided to switch to the world's cleanest emissions standard from April 1. It has gone straight to Euro 6 emission standards from Euro 4 -- a feat achieved in just three years and not seen in any of the large economies around the globe, the release said.

The government enforced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 24 midnight to contain the spread of coronavirus.

