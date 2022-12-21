Lexus expands digital presence with dome-shaped virtual experience centre

Lexus India has launched a dome-shaped virtual guest experience centre to digitally connect with its customers across the country. Called the ‘Virtual Dome’, the experience centre will house an array of models such as Lexus NX, ES, LC and LS. It will provide the customers with a complete 3D-based experience including an in-depth understanding of each model, its interior, exterior and functionality.

Additionally, they can also enquire and place requests for a test drive and eventually also book a Lexus car through the online mode. “At Lexus India, we believe in curating immersive experiences for our guests. Incorporating ideas of passion and inspiration, we seek to expand our reach and facilities to every person who would like to know more about Lexus across the country," said Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India.

The virtual experience centre is an addition to the current network of Lexus guest experience centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, and the one upcoming at Kochi along with the Lexus brand spaces called “Meraki" in Gurgaon and the one upcoming in Coimbatore. The Virtual Dome will be hosted on the Lexus India website, making the Lexus models and brand offerings even more accessible to customers.

The virtual experience centre is a big step in Lexus' journey to magnify its immersive experience through not just physical presence but through diverse digital means.

The design of the Virtual Dome features contemporary, simple yet holistic elements. The architecture of the virtual guest experience centre denotes an interpretation of the dome, symbolic to Buddhist architecture. The entrance of the showroom takes the guests through a Tori gate which is a traditional Japanese element that is frequently seen at temple entrances across Japan.

