 Lexus RX 500h is a Black Panther from Wakanda. And is on the prowl

Lexus and Adidas partnered to design the unique RX 500h
The SUV gets a special colour treatment and the Black Panther logo imprinted as well
The special colour theme has been introduced inside the cabin as well
Adidas has added special sportswear material inside the cabin of the Lexus SUV
The special edition Lexus SUV gets unique material and upholstery on roof and seats that have been designed keeping focus on the Black Panther superhero attire
The Lexus SUV sports special badging of both the automaker and Adidas inside the cabin
The wheels of the Lexus SUV has been designed specially keeping focus on the superhero character
The cabin gets Wakanda inspired gold coloured accents on seats, door trims, steering wheel rim
The Lexus SUV gets special Wakanda inspired lettering on door trims, infotainment system