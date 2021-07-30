Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes, gives thumbs up to hybrid, electric car

Mercedes F1 racer and seven-time winner of World Drivers' Championship title Lewis Hamilton has come out with shining praise for Mercedes and hailed his association with the German giants which span 24 years. The Briton touched upon several aspects - from capable cars to diversity in the sport, before mentioning hybrid and electric cars from the company in a tweet from his official handle.

Hamilton has had a long association with Mercedes and although he raced for McLaren between 2007 and 2012, he would get a place in the Mercedes F1 team in 2013 and has since raced to the absolute pinnacle of motorsport racing. "I’m proud to have been with @MercedesAMG for 24 years— leading the world of luxury cars; the fastest + most technically advanced," he wrote on the microblogging site. "Together we push to be better in every way, most recently for more inclusion + diversity in our sport. Excited for you to see hybrid/electric cars."

Considered one of the richest sportspersons in the world, Hamilton has hardly ever held back words on matters close to him. In the past, he has called for more diversity in F1 while lending support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. He even revealed he had been a victim of racial abuse during his formative years. He was subjected to online racial abuse even recently.

All of this has hardly swayed Hamilton's focus on excelling in his field.

The 36-year-old has also been a key part of Mercedes AMG Project One which concerns a hypercar running on hybrid technology. In his tweet above, he makes it a point to especially mention hybrid and electric vehicles from the Mercedes camp.

Mercedes had recently announced that it plans to become an all-electric brand by 2030. According to its EV roadmap, Mercedes aims to have battery electric vehicles in all segments the company serves by next years. It, therefore, could be possible that Hamilton's vast experience and expertise with capable vehicles is also made use of.