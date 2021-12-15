Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Latest Tesla update informs drivers if the vehicle's tyres are worn out: Report
File photo of a Tesla interior is used for representational purpose only

Latest Tesla update informs drivers if the vehicle's tyres are worn out: Report

2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 10:55 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The latest Tesla upgrade is also capable of detecting if the tyres of the vehicle are wearing out unevenly.

  • A screenshot shared by a customer showed a warning message informing the driver that the rear tyre tread is too low.

A latest over-the-air (OTA) update from Tesla brings a new upgrade to the software, which can now display the status of the vehicle's tyres, Drive Tesla Canada reported. Though the upgrade wasn't publicly announced by the automaker, some customers were quick to observe the change and shared the information with the rest of the world.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The new feature shows if the tyres of the vehicle have been worn out and if the tread depth is too low. The system is also capable of detecting if the tyres of the vehicle are wearing unevenly. A screenshot shared by a customer showed a warning message informing the driver that the rear tyre tread is too low. The driver was then advised to schedule for tyre inspection and rotation, the report stated.

(Also read | What's bothering Tesla this week? Gunshots and sexual harassment allegations)

Elaborating on how the upgrade works, the report stated that when a tyre loses its tread, it becomes smaller and as a result, it starts rotating faster. The Tesla software likely measures how many times the wheel is rotating and then compares the value to a preset value. This helps it determine if the vehicle is worn out or if its depth is too low.

If a tyre is rotating faster than the preset value, it means that it has gotten smaller and has lost tread. Similarly, if the tyre is rotating faster than the others, it means that it is wearing out unevenly. This feature update on comes as part of the 2021.44.5 software update, the report mentioned, citing a source.

(Also read | Tesla will start accepting Dogecoin for some merchandise, says CEO Elon Musk)

However, it is currently not clear if the new feature will be available for all Tesla models. It is also possible that the new update arrives at a random time during the next few weeks for some models. Tesla is also expected to roll out some more significant upgrades for Model 3 and Model Y next year.

  • First Published Date : 15 Dec 2021, 10:54 AM IST