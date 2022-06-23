Latest Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica displayed for customer experience

Latest Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica can go from stationary to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. Its downforce has increase by 35% as compared to Huracan EVO RWD.

Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Lamborghini put up its latest Huracan Tecnica sports car on display for customers in a series of three events in London, Berlin, and Milan over the past month. Over 750 of the brand's customers and guests from all over Europe got an opportunity to experience the feel, touch and sound of the latest from the House of Sant’Agata.

The first event was held in a former factory in the district of Oberschöneweide in Berlin where the company's German-speaking and Dutch guests experienced the Huracan Tecnica from up close. Second event took place in Greenwich, London with a view of river Thames whereas the third arrangement was set up in the fashion capital of the world - Milan.

During these events, customers could not only experience the Huracan Tecnica in flesh and blood but also explore the range of customization options offered by the Ad Personam program for the vehicle. Personalization options range from paintjob to rims, custom stitching, carbon fiber elements as well as other Ad Personam tools that make the vehicle stand out.

Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica London facade

Lamborghini is touting the evolution of its V-10 powered sports car as the latest technological innovations combined with new and fresh design. “With the events in Berlin, London, and Milan, we wanted to give our customers the opportunity to get to know our latest product in an authentic, intimate, and exclusive setting," said Federico Foschini, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Automobili Lamborghini.

He added that the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica received quite an enthusiastic response from customers and that the order bank for the sports car is growing at a fast pace. Deliveries of the model will begin in 2023.

The rear-wheel-drive vehicle claims to offer a pure experience of driving pleasure on the track and a relaxed, cruising experience on roads. The evolved model offers 30 CV more power over the Huracán EVO for a weight-to-power ration of only 2.15 kg per CV. It can go from stationary to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds while its recalibrated Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata system helps it better handle sharper than ever.

In terms of design, the model boasts a downforce increase by 35 percent as compared to Huracan EVO RWD, reducing drag by 20 per cent.

