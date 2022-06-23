HT Auto
Home Auto News Latest Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Displayed For Customer Experience

Latest Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica displayed for customer experience

Latest Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica can go from stationary to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. Its downforce has increase by 35% as compared to Huracan EVO RWD.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 04:23 PM
Deliveries for the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will begin in 2023.
Deliveries for the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will begin in 2023.
Deliveries for the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will begin in 2023.
Deliveries for the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will begin in 2023.

Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Lamborghini put up its latest Huracan Tecnica sports car on display for customers in a series of three events in London, Berlin, and Milan over the past month. Over 750 of the brand's customers and guests from all over Europe got an opportunity to experience the feel, touch and sound of the latest from the House of Sant’Agata.

The first event was held in a former factory in the district of Oberschöneweide in Berlin where the company's German-speaking and Dutch guests experienced the Huracan Tecnica from up close. Second event took place in Greenwich, London with a view of river Thames whereas the third arrangement was set up in the fashion capital of the world - Milan.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Modified Lamborghini Urus support vehicle spotted with off-road upgrades)

During these events, customers could not only experience the Huracan Tecnica in flesh and blood but also explore the range of customization options offered by the Ad Personam program for the vehicle. Personalization options range from paintjob to rims, custom stitching, carbon fiber elements as well as other Ad Personam tools that make the vehicle stand out.

Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica London facade
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica London facade
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica London facade
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica London facade

Lamborghini is touting the evolution of its V-10 powered sports car as the latest technological innovations combined with new and fresh design. “With the events in Berlin, London, and Milan, we wanted to give our customers the opportunity to get to know our latest product in an authentic, intimate, and exclusive setting," said Federico Foschini, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Automobili Lamborghini.

He added that the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica received quite an enthusiastic response from customers and that the order bank for the sports car is growing at a fast pace. Deliveries of the model will begin in 2023.

The rear-wheel-drive vehicle claims to offer a pure experience of driving pleasure on the track and a relaxed, cruising experience on roads. The evolved model offers 30 CV more power over the Huracán EVO for a weight-to-power ration of only 2.15 kg per CV. It can go from stationary to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds while its recalibrated Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata system helps it better handle sharper than ever.

In terms of design, the model boasts a downforce increase by 35 percent as compared to Huracan EVO RWD, reducing drag by 20 per cent.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 04:21 PM IST
TAGS: Huracan Tecnica Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Huracan EVO RWD.
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution
BYD e6 has completed over 47,957,202 kilometres across India so far along with its partners,
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
Self-driving logistics vehicles at the BMW Group plant at Landshut
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Moto Morini to reenter the Indian market, plans to launch four models
Moto Morini to reenter the Indian market, plans to launch four models
Latest Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica displayed for customer experience
Latest Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica displayed for customer experience
China's CATL unveils new EV battery with range of 1,000 kms on single charge
China's CATL unveils new EV battery with range of 1,000 kms on single charge
Ducati teases its second upcoming model for India. Is it Streetfighter V2?
Ducati teases its second upcoming model for India. Is it Streetfighter V2?
Kia Carens scores 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
Kia Carens scores 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city