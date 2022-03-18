Lamborghini ups speed, reports 2021 as its best year ever for sales and profit

Lamborghini is in the fast lane the world over with the US, China and Germany continuing to power bulk of the sales.The success of Lamborghini Urus SUV continues to help prospects.

Lamborghini is in the fast lane and how. The makers of some of the most iconic supercar models in the world recently reported an all-time high turnover of 1.95 billion euros, a 19% increase over 2020, with 8.405 cars delivered the world over. This is a 13% rise over delivery figures in 2020 with the most noticeable rise coming in from America and Asia-Pacific regions.

(Also read: Audi Group achieves all-time high operating profit; sees growth in EV sales)

Lamborghini has been on an upswing in recent times but is more than likely to keep 2021 as a watershed year. With an operating income of 392 million euros - an impressive 49% jump when compared to a year prior, the US remains the most prized market for the company with 2,472 units sold here in all of 2021. This is followed by China where 935 units were sold, Germany (706), and the UK (564). The automaker also saw a rise in its home base of Italy where 359 units were delivered. “Lamborghini has delivered excellent commercial and financial results, the best in its history, which give the company the necessary solidity to navigate a new period of uncertainty like the present one," said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

A quick look at how 2021 panned out for Lamborghini

As far as specific Lamborghini models are concerned, the Urus SUV remains the hot facourite with 5,021 units delivered, followed by V10-powered Huracan (2,586) and Aventador (798). And the momentum is more than likely to stay because Lamborghini plans to unveil two innovations each for Urus and Huracan in a bid to further bolster sales prospects for the two models.

With the world moving towards an electric future, Lamborghini also has massive battery-powered ambitions even if it has confirmed internal-combustion models to continue beyond 2030. Lamborghini has invested 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) to switch to plug-in hybrids. Winkelmann previously also said that the first-ever Lamborghini EV is scheduled for a launch by 2028.

First Published Date: