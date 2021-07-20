Lamborghini targets record global sales in 2021 as Urus SUV thunders loud

Lamborghini cars are known for setting speed records but Lamborghini as a company is on track for a record of a different and much sought-after kind. After posting record sales in the first six months of 2021, Lamborghini has eyes firmly set on pushing forward with the momentum. And the Urus SUV is at the core of the thrust ahead.

Automobili Lamborghini had recently announced it had delivered 4,852 cars between January and June of this year - a 37% increase over the same period of 2020 and even better than the same period in 2019 when Covid-19 was unknown to the world. A large chunk of the credit is directed towards Urus SUV which found 2,796 takers across the world. The success of Urus, the first-ever Lamborghini SUV, has been prolific and the vehicle has left conventional sports car models like Huracan and Aventador behind.

Little wonder then that Lamborghini has a plethora of reasons to celebrate and it won't be premature to pop the champagne bottle because the car maker has already taken in orders to cover the production for the next 10 months - till April of 2022. "This exceptional result is a double confirmation for us. It is proof of the solidity and strength of this brand, which is enjoying growing appeal despite a period of continuous challenges and uncertainty," said President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann. "It also endorses the positive reception to our new industrial plan for future electrification of our product range, in which we will invest over 1.5 billion euros by 2024."

Electrification indeed is the next step forward in the automotive world and the makers of super cars don't want to be left stuttering in the fast lane. An electric Lamborghini isn't expected before the second half of the current decade but the takeaway is that it is indeed expected. The first all-electric Lamborghini is likely to be a two-door model even as current models like Huracan, Aventador and Urus gradually start moving towards hybrid powertrain sometime around 2024.

Times are clearly exciting over at Lamborghini and despite VW Group being offered billions of dollars by Swiss investment group Quantum for the purchase of the luxury car maker, there has been no movement on that front. Looking at the sales figures and the plans ahead, it is easy to see just why.